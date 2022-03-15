Reds fan protest trades outside Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Reds fans unhappy with the cub gathered outside Great American Ball Park Tuesday night in protest of team ownership following the trades of three former All-Stars.

Word of the protest was put out by Twitter user @513Caleb, a self-described die-hard Cincinnati sports fan, right after the Reds traded Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners.

The day before Winker and Suarez were shipped off to the AL West, the Reds traded another former All-Star, pitcher Sonny Gray.

“We’re showing that we’re not going to stand for what the ownership has done,” Caleb Tonnis said at the protest. “They’ve basically gutted this entire team just because they want to save money.”

Taylor Lowe was one of the protesters who showed up with signs, one reading “This Bob is the Worst Builder,” in reference to Reds owner Bob Castellini. Many have enjoined him to sell the team.

“It’s the first professional franchise in all of baseball,” Lowe said. “It’s what started the MLB. I mean, honestly, you would think they would want to be known as one of the best teams in the league.”

Karen Forgus, Reds senior VP of business operations, released the following statement Tuesday evening”

“Even though these are the right baseball moves, it is tough for all of us emotionally. We share in the passion and high expectations of our fans and remain committed to fielding a team that makes Reds Country proud.”

Olivia Reilmann showed up at the protest.

“Trading away Winker and Suarez really hurt a lot of fans,” she said. “I don’t know how much more I can take.”

FOX19 reporter Payton Marshall is live with Reds fans protesting in front of Great American Ball Park. Many fans are upset after the Reds have traded three former All-Stars. What are YOUR thoughts? Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.