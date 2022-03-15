Search continues for West Chester man more than 1 month after his disappearance

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been more than a month since 31-year-old Alexander Enslen went missing and police continue to investigate.

Enslen, 31, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2022, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near the Walmart in West Chester.

Enslen and his roommate reportedly left a bar along that road and were heading back to their apartment - only about a half-mile away from the bar - when Enslen crossed the street in a different direction.

His mother said security cameras showed him near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road Walmart around that time, but Enslen never returned home.

“Our family is heartbroken,” said Jenifer Enslen, Alex’s mother. “We love Alex, we miss him and we’re desperate to find him. So, if anyone knows anything please help us.”

The tips coming into police have been nonexistent, says Lt. Dave Tivin.

“We haven’t had any tips, but we’re getting close to exhausting the number of resources we have to search our area,” Lt. Tivin said.

One of those resources is Task Force One which was out at the pond near Enslen’s apartment building last week. That is a location they have now searched without any results.

“The conditions of the water were varying,” Lt. Tivin explained. “Whether they were solid ice, partial ice, whatever, but we couldn’t rule out the fact that maybe he tried to walk across [the pond] or that maybe he stumbled into the water walking across.”

Police say they are now expanding the search area with the thought Enslen might have gone north to Middletown to see his girlfriend.

According to police, Enslen is 5 foot 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, light-colored jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Chester Police at 513-777-2231.

