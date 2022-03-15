Contests
‘These were preplanned murders.’ Delhi man indicted for 2 separate fatal shootings

By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of killing two people in separate shootings has been indicted on murder charges, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Marc Henderson, 23, of Delhi, is suspected of killing both 27-year-old Richard Kelsay and 47-year-old David Francy on March 6.

He was indicted for two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder.

According to Deters, after Henderson obtained drugs from Kelsay earlier in the night, he returned to Kelsay’s home to purchase more drugs from the victim.

Deters said Henderson waited for Kelsay to return home and when he arrived, Henderson pulled an AR-15 style rifle out of his jacket and shot the victim multiple times.

After shooting Kelsay, Henderson fled the scene and drove to Northside, where he met Francy, the prosecutor said. Francy let Henderson into his apartment building and when he turned to walk into his unit, Henderson removed the same AR-15 style rifle and shot Francy multiple times.

Henderson then returned to his home on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township where he called 911 to report he was possibly overdosing on drugs, according to the indictment.

When Delhi Township Police responded to the scene, Henderson was wearing a bulletproof vest with ammunition “in plain view.”

Delhi Police were able connect Henderson to the homicides of Kelsay and Francy.

Henderson told police he believed the suspects had given him tainted drugs, Deters said.

“I’m thankful to the Green and Delhi Township Police Departments, as well as the Cincinnati Police Department. It is because of their hard work that this case was solved so quickly preventing anyone else from being hurt. These crimes were targeted, preplanned murders. This night of chaos was a direct result of drug use. The use and sale of street drugs in our communities makes us all less safe.”

If convicted on all charges, Henderson faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.

