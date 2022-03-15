Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. (Credit: KHOU, FUQUA EXPRESS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KHOU) - Police in Texas are searching for thieves who allegedly stole 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel right in front of people in broad daylight.

The whole incident was caught on camera.

The gas station claims that last week, thieves in a green van stole about $5,000 worth of diesel gas using a trap door.

The gas station said the thieves hit them three times and tried a fourth before they were chased off.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“With gas prices hitting new highs, thieves are looking to steal gas,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

Zuber said that for a long time, siphoning was a popular method used to steal gas, but new methods for newer-model cars are being used now.

“Thieves in some cases have begun to drill directly into the fuel tank,” he said.

Thankfully, drivers do have ways to protect themselves.

AAA recommends that drivers park in a garage and invest in security cameras or motion-detecting lights. AAA also said when parking in public, park in a well-lit, busy area, fenced-in lot or near an exit in a garage.

If you have an older vehicle, consider purchasing a gas cap that locks.

If you think you are a victim of fuel theft, AAA said there are some signs to look for like the smell of gas, a puddle underneath your vehicle near the fuel tank, a vehicle that does not start, a fuel gauge that is lower than you remember or if the check engine light comes on.

“Once a driver confirms their vehicle has been tampered with, you should contact the police, file a report, reach out to your insurance agent to see if your policy covers related repairs,” Zuber said.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

Horror is unfolding across Ukraine as civilian shelters are being lethally attacked by Russian...
Biden labels Putin a 'war criminal' as innocents are slaughtered
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased...
Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says
The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court: Jussie Smollett can leave county jail during appeal
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan leaves 2 dead, dozens injured