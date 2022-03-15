Update: West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning while police investigate a crash that sent four people to the hospital, a township official says.

It happened on Tylersville Road between Ohio 747 to Village Way about 2:15 a.m, said the township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Initial dispatches indicated as many as three people were ejected from the vehicle.

Tylersville was blocked in both directions for about four hours, but it has since reopened.

UPDATE: Crews are now removing the car from the scene. Four people transported to West Chester Hospital..We’re told two victims are in critical condition and the other two have minor injuries @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/AY48FqHM3s — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) March 15, 2022

All four crash victims were taken in ambulances to West Chester Hospital, according to Wilson.

All were conscious at the scene.

Two of the people who were hurt likely have more serious injuries while the other two would be considered minor, Wilson said.

Later Tuesday morning, West Chester police released new details, writing in a statement that the crash occurred after an officer stopped chasing the SUV because it fled a traffic stop.

Here is the township’s update in its entirety:

“West Chester Police attempted a traffic stop at approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. The driver of a Ford Explorer refused to stop and headed westbound on Tylersville Road leading officers in a pursuit. The officer pursued the vehicle until reaching the area of Farmgate Drive. Officers then deactivated lights and sirens and terminated the pursuit.

“The subject vehicle then crashed into a utility pole and landed on its side on Tylersville Road, just west of State Route 747. This was 1.5 miles from where the pursuit terminated. Four people were transported by West Chester Fire & EMS to West Chester Hospital – two adults and two teenage juveniles. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries. West Chester Police are still working to identify those in the vehicle and investigate the crash.”

West Chester single-vehicle crash reported at 2:15 a.m. on Tylersville Road west of Ohio 747.

Total of 4 taken by ambulance to West Chester Hospital, a township spokeswoman tells me

This crash remains very much an active scene, as you can see.

Cause under investigation@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7x2BSsDXne — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) March 15, 2022

