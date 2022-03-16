Teen killed in NKY house fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a house fire on Maher Road in Florence, Ky., early Wednesday.

Officials say the fire started just after 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they said there were no visible flames but instead heavy smoke.

Family members, except for two juveniles, were able to escape the home unharmed, the fire department says.

With two teens still inside the home, firefighters worked to get them out to safety.

“The first [teen] was rescued in a matter of minutes,” said Florence Fire Department Battalion Chief David Dannemiller. “The second victim took a little bit longer based on the proximity doorway to the exterior for the second victim, but both of them were able to be pulled out in a relatively quick manner.”

Both the teens were taken to the hospital.

Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger said the 16-year-old was transported to St. Elizabeth’s where he was pronounced dead.

The other juvenile was taken to UC Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Destiny Good lives across the street from where the fire happened early Wednesday.

She says she was good friends with the teen who died.

“We got woke up by a dog and all of a sudden all we see if fire trucks,” said Good. “Me and my friend started crying really hard because we knew what house that was.”

Boone County Schools said the 16-year-old was a student at IGNITE.

Roselyn Ray says she is another friend of the teen.

Ray was at school when she found out what happened.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Ray recalled. “I started calling his phone. I have 16 calls to him right now.”

Both Ray and Good say the 16-year-old victim had a knack for befriending everyone and lifting up spirits.

Boone County Schools said counselors and therapists will be available for students at IGNITE, Ryle High School and Gray Middle School where his siblings and friends also attend.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

