2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

By The Associated Press and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a man the deputies had been trying to arrest was shot and killed.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said the shooting happened Tuesday near the community of Spanaway as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm.

Troyer said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the man fired at deputies and deputies fired back.

Troyer says one deputy was in surgery Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive while the other deputy was “gravely injured” and in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office identified the two deputies in a news release late Tuesday.

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, remains in critical condition. He is a six-year veteran of the force and served in the military and National Guard. He is married and has a young son, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, is out of surgery and in stable condition. He is the SWAT team commander and a 21-year veteran of the force. He is married and has a young daughter, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

