97-year-old woman completes bucket list of visits to all 50 states

A South Carolina woman helped her 97-year-old best friend complete her 50-state bucket list with a trip to Rhode Island. (SOURCE: WJAR)
By Sam Read
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – A 97-year-old woman recently completed her bucket list of visiting all 50 states.

While the Ocean State is a popular place for people to visit, particularly in the summer months, Helen Rains and her friend Jan Ross recently made it their mission to travel from their state of South Carolina to Rhode Island.

“I needed Rhode Island. That was my last state I hadn’t been in,” Rains said.

Ross recently learned her longtime friend had been to all of the other 49 states.

“I said, ‘Helen, you can’t, you know, pass on without getting that last one in, so let’s try and do it,’” she said. “So, for Christmas, that was her Christmas present.”

The pair hopped onboard a plane and headed for Providence.

“They had a wheelchair for me at all the airports, and I was treated royally,” Rains said.

An overnight stay at the Renaissance Hotel was just what the doctor ordered. When the ladies were treated to a tour at the State Capitol, that was something sentimental.

“That was the highlight. It was really unbelievable,” Rains said. “I couldn’t begin to describe it to anyone.”

They were even welcomed with a citation from Gov. Dan McKee.

The two Southern belles learned a lot about southern New England.

“Don’t call people in Rhode Island Yankees, you know, like they do down here,” Rains said. “Everybody was very, very nice. They were lovely.”

Within 24 hours, a dream destined hundreds of miles away was made true.

“Just sort of a milestone for us both,” Ross said. “I mean, I was just happy that I was able to facilitate her achievement in that goal. ‘Cause I just hated her for not to do it.”

While the best of her bucket list is complete, Rains said even though Rhode Island is the smallest state, for her it left the biggest impression.

“You know, the expression, you know, ‘best for last?’ That’s how I feel about Rhode Island,” Rains said.

Rains has also traveled outside of the country, but she said there’s no place like home despite all of her travels. She said she recommends people see all of the United State before traveling to Europe.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

