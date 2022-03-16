Batavia woman accused of making racist, threatening calls to Michigan state reps, AG says

LANSING, Mich. (WXIX) - A Batavia, Ohio woman is facing a trio of charges after she allegedly left racist and threatening voicemails for two Black Michigan state representatives.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, is accused of leaving the messages for Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony on two separate occasions in 2021, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In May of 2021, Bachman left a voicemail message for Rep. Anthony, explained Nessel.

Bachman’s message made a threat towards Anthony, referencing a shooting, according to the state attorney general.

“Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh** and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

A month later in June, Bachman allegedly left a racist-laden message for Rep. Johnson.

Attorney General Nessel sent an excerpt of the message that has been censored.

“Well, baby-doll, n**** lip b****, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you. . . You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

Michigan State Police investigated the alleged crimes before referring them to the attorney general’s office for evaluation.

Bachman is scheduled for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. on March 31, according to Nessel.

She is charged with false report or threat of terrorism, ethnic intimidation and telecommunications services (malicious use), Nessel added.

FOX19 NOW legal expert Mike Allen says committing those types of crimes in Michigan is much different than doing them in Ohio.

The charges Bachman is facing are misdemeanors in Ohio, but felonies in Michigan, according to Allen.

“Just the threat of killing these legislators itself, that’s the serious, the most serious part of it,” Allen explained. “She’s in a lot of trouble. Put it that way.”

The office of the Michigan Attorney General declined to comment.

