Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Batavia woman accused of making racist, threatening calls to Michigan state reps, AG says

Batavia woman accused of making racist, threatening calls to Michigan state reps, AG says
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WXIX) - A Batavia, Ohio woman is facing a trio of charges after she allegedly left racist and threatening voicemails for two Black Michigan state representatives.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, is accused of leaving the messages for Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony on two separate occasions in 2021, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In May of 2021, Bachman left a voicemail message for Rep. Anthony, explained Nessel.

Bachman’s message made a threat towards Anthony, referencing a shooting, according to the state attorney general.

“Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh** and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

A month later in June, Bachman allegedly left a racist-laden message for Rep. Johnson.

Attorney General Nessel sent an excerpt of the message that has been censored.

“Well, baby-doll, n**** lip b****, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you. . . You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

Michigan State Police investigated the alleged crimes before referring them to the attorney general’s office for evaluation.

Bachman is scheduled for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. on March 31, according to Nessel.

She is charged with false report or threat of terrorism, ethnic intimidation and telecommunications services (malicious use), Nessel added.

FOX19 NOW legal expert Mike Allen says committing those types of crimes in Michigan is much different than doing them in Ohio.

The charges Bachman is facing are misdemeanors in Ohio, but felonies in Michigan, according to Allen.

“Just the threat of killing these legislators itself, that’s the serious, the most serious part of it,” Allen explained. “She’s in a lot of trouble. Put it that way.”

The office of the Michigan Attorney General declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Underage murder suspect to be tried as adult in ‘senseless’ BP shooting
The sale goes from Wednesday through Sunday.
NKY kids consignment sale returns this week
The plane crashed around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
2 passengers survive Warren County plane crash
Chadwick Major is facing murder and assault charges, according to court records.
Suspect arrested after ‘targeted killing’ in NKY trailer park
The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
Male suspect at large after dressing as woman to rob US Bank: sheriff's office