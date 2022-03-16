Cincinnati leaders officially announce changes to police chase policy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders officially announced policy changes for police chases in the city.

The changes to the policy were unveiled in early March and are now in effect.

Officers are no longer permitted to chase offenders who are suspected of committing misdemeanors, according to a Feb. 24 staff memo.

Officers can only pursue if the fleeing suspect is suspected of committing a “violent felony offense,” the new policy states.

The Cincinnati Police Department is also requiring officers to turn on their body cameras during pursuits. Violators will receive an equipment violation.

CPD’s Planning and Inspections Section also will review all pursuits annually to make sure officers are following these new policies.

