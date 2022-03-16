Contests
Male suspect at large after dressing as woman to rob US Bank: sheriff's office

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
MIAMITOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect who dressed in women’s clothes to rob a US Bank.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the bank on Hamilton Cleves Road for a reported bank robbery.

Bank employees told deputies a man dressed in women’s clothes walked up to the teller and demanded cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect never showed a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect walked away from the bank in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash, the sheriff’s office explained.

The suspect was wearing a dress, coat, large hat, sunglass and white gym shoes.

Deputies were called to US Bank for a robbery around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies were called to US Bank for a robbery around 12 p.m. Wednesday.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
The suspect left the bank in an unknown direction.
The suspect left the bank in an unknown direction.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section at 513-851-6000 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information.

