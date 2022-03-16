Male suspect at large after dressing as woman to rob US Bank: sheriff's office
MIAMITOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect who dressed in women’s clothes to rob a US Bank.
Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the bank on Hamilton Cleves Road for a reported bank robbery.
Bank employees told deputies a man dressed in women’s clothes walked up to the teller and demanded cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect never showed a gun, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect walked away from the bank in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash, the sheriff’s office explained.
The suspect was wearing a dress, coat, large hat, sunglass and white gym shoes.
Call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section at 513-851-6000 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information.
