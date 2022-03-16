Man who tried to kill 4 CPD officers in 1993 up for parole

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly thirty years after four Cincinnati Police officers were almost shot and killed in the line of duty, there is a fight to keep the shooter in prison.

Records show Eric Shields targeted the four officers within a weeks time in June 1993.

Prosecutors said Shields first shot at a police cruiser in the Westwood area. Officers John Wainscott and Daniel Pope were in the car, but were not hurt.

A few days after that, then Officer Emmett Gladden and his partner, Officer Joyce Neville-Lipps, responded to a call in College Hill that also involved Shields. During that encounter, Shields fired his gun.

Neville-Lipps was shot in the hand, while Lt. Gladden was shot in the shoulder.

“It probably would have been, had it not been for my bulletproof vest, a very tragic event for my family and friends,” Lt. Gladden said. “I mean, if he’ll do that to two officers, you can only imagine what kind of danger he is to society at large.”

Since his conviction, Shields has been serving a 14 to 50 year sentence in prison for four counts of attempted murder.

He has a parole hearing scheduled in April. Prosecutors and police officers alike have come forward opposing his potential release.

“They’re hoping that he gets paroled, his family, his lawyers, are hoping he gets parole, and I’m hoping he doesn’t. I hope he spends all 50 years in jail,” Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the FOP, said.

As for Lt. Gladden, he has retired from the police force and said he is fortunate to have spent more than 30 years with the department, especially after what happened in 1993.

Anyone can provide feedback on Shields’ possible parole through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation website.

