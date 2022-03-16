Niederman Family Farm ending annual Christmas display

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An annual Christmas event held at Neiderman Family Farm will no longer be returning, they announced on Wednesday.

In 2001, Bob and Janet started the “Walk Thru the Bible.” The display would open the day after Thanksgiving and be open until New Years Eve.

In a post on Facebook, the Niedermans said the closure of the event is because the “heart and soul of the Christmas display passed away.”

Grandma Janet Niederman passed away in 2019.

“To know our grandma Janet was to love her and she was loved by all who visited the display over the 17 years it was open. The display is not the same without her and it’s now time for a new chapter in our farm’s history,” the post reads.

Items from the “Walk Thru the Bible” display are for sale in an online auction.

The Niedermans also want those who attended the event to share their memories that they can put in a special book for Grandpa Bob.

