NKY kids consignment sale returns this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Little Treasures Kids Sale, a kids consignment sale in Northern Kentucky, is back this week selling new and delicately used clothing, shoes, toys, furniture and more.

The self-described “largest twice-a-year consignment” started Wednesday with a presale event.

The presale allowed families to buy items before the general public. The presale entrance “fee,” was $5, and 100% of that cost went towards the Go Pantry, which is a nonprofit that provides food for kids in Northern Kentucky when school is not in session.

Donations from the sales will go to two Tri-State nonprofits.

Sara Aseere, a managing partner with Little Treasures, says, “at the end of the sale, the consigners that consign with us have the option to donate their goods after the sale is over instead of picking them up, so whatever is left over we contact the care closet and give like a mother and pick up everything we don’t sell at the end.”

The Care Closet allows kids to shop for clothing at no cost to the families and also collaborates with schools.

Give Like a Mother is a clothing assistance program that supplies children in need with seasonally appropriate clothing.

The kids’ sale goes on Wednesday until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Sunday, half-price sale day will go on from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Little Treasures Kids Sale can be found at 2787 Town Center Boulevard in Crestview Hills.

