Ohio governor signs law allowing people to carry concealed weapons without permit

Senate Bill 215 passed the Ohio House and Senate
Senate Bill 215 passed the Ohio House and Senate
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 90 days, you won’t need a CCW permit or extensive training to carry a concealed gun in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed off on Senate Bill 215 on Monday night.

“I am a Second Amendment supporter. I’m also a firearms safety advocate,” said Grant Pleasant, of Hudson.

Pleasant has had his CCW for about six years and says the training that comes with their permit can be life-saving.

He thinks this new law will help more lower-income Ohioans become gun owners because they don’t have to worry about the cost associated with getting a license to carry.

“They only have to obtain day care for their children, pay for the classes, pay for ammo for the classes,” said Hudson.

Another aspect of this law is that you don’t have to tell police officers that you are carrying a concealed gun.

Doug Murillo, who owns Stonewall Shooting Range in Bedford Heights, says that is an issue.

“Currently, if you have a concealed carry, it’s flagged, and most police officers I know feel more comfortable because they already know you’ve been through a background check and know you’re good to go to carry that firearm,” said Murillo.

Murillo says he’s also concerned that people won’t get the proper training when it comes to gun safety since it won’t be required anymore.

“A lot of people we teach every weekend and you see the general public just doesn’t understand firearms and taking them apart and cleaning them and, even firing,” said Murillo.

You still have to pass a background check and must be over the age of 21 to buy a gun in Ohio.

