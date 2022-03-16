2 passengers survive Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men are okay after a plane crashed into Ceaser Creek Lake in Warren County, according to the Ohio State High Patrol Lebanon Post.

The plane went down around 4 p.m. Wednesday, OSHP said.

OSHP said the plane crashed in the lake just north of SR-73.

#UPDATE No fluids leaked from the plane so there is no danger to the City of Wilmington water and the intake that draws from Caesar Creek. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/waSEfZC8Rq — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) March 16, 2022

The type of plane is unknown.

