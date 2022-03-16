Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 passengers survive Warren County plane crash

By Jared Goffinet and Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men are okay after a plane crashed into Ceaser Creek Lake in Warren County, according to the Ohio State High Patrol Lebanon Post.

The plane went down around 4 p.m. Wednesday, OSHP said.

OSHP said the plane crashed in the lake just north of SR-73.

The type of plane is unknown.

A FOX19 team is heading to the scene and this story will be updated with more information when it is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Underage murder suspect to be tried as adult in ‘senseless’ BP shooting
The sale goes from Wednesday through Sunday.
NKY kids consignment sale returns this week
Chadwick Major is facing murder and assault charges, according to court records.
Suspect arrested after ‘targeted killing’ in NKY trailer park
The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
Male suspect at large after dressing as woman to rob US Bank: sheriff's office