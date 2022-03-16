2 passengers survive Warren County plane crash
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men are okay after a plane crashed into Ceaser Creek Lake in Warren County, according to the Ohio State High Patrol Lebanon Post.
The plane went down around 4 p.m. Wednesday, OSHP said.
OSHP said the plane crashed in the lake just north of SR-73.
The type of plane is unknown.
A FOX19 team is heading to the scene and this story will be updated with more information when it is available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.