Reds roster moves continue with latest trade

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds have traded pitcher Amir Garrett in the latest roster move, the team announced Wednesday.

Garrett will go to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and cash.

Since Sunday, the Reds traded away former All-Stars Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and now Garrett.

>> Reds fans protest trades outside Great American Ball Park <<

In 2021, Garrett finished with a 6.04 ERA, which was his highest since his rookie year in 2017. The power-throwing lefty had a 5.10 ERA over his five seasons in Cincinnati.

Cincy I love you. Thankyou so much.✌🏾 https://t.co/o2iMEzK0T0 — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) March 16, 2022

The newest Red, Minor, made his MLB appearance in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves. The 34-year-old has also spent time with the Texas Rangers, Oakland A’s and two stints with the Royals before Wednesday’s trade.

Minor has a career 4.11 ERA. Last season, he had a 5.05 ERA.

Welcome to Cincinnati, Mike Minor! pic.twitter.com/pO3u7Cbqkv — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 16, 2022

