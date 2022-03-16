Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Reds roster moves continue with latest trade

Reds trade Garrett; Steele out at Xavier
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds have traded pitcher Amir Garrett in the latest roster move, the team announced Wednesday.

Garrett will go to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and cash.

Since Sunday, the Reds traded away former All-Stars Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and now Garrett.

>> Reds fans protest trades outside Great American Ball Park <<

In 2021, Garrett finished with a 6.04 ERA, which was his highest since his rookie year in 2017. The power-throwing lefty had a 5.10 ERA over his five seasons in Cincinnati.

The newest Red, Minor, made his MLB appearance in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves. The 34-year-old has also spent time with the Texas Rangers, Oakland A’s and two stints with the Royals before Wednesday’s trade.

Minor has a career 4.11 ERA. Last season, he had a 5.05 ERA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Niya Clark
CPS high school mourns death of student
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Ken Griffey Jr. gives a big tip of the cap acknowledging a standing ovation as he was...
Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth highest-paid person on Reds 2022 payroll
A main thoroughfare in West Chester Township was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning...
West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

Latest News

Travis Steele was in his fourth season as Xavier’s head coach.
Steele, Xavier part ways
Supporters of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky are mounting a late-session push.
Kentucky bill to legalize sports wagering clears House panel
Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greets Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun...
‘With many uncertainties,’ Baker Mayfield thanks Cleveland after Browns reportedly meet with QB Deshaun Watson