Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.(CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
The children rescued were transported to the hospital.
Teen killed in NKY house fire
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack
Amir Garrett
Reds roster moves continue with latest trade
Tap water
Thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents facing water shut-offs

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires reported in Missouri interstate crash
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Heavy police presence outside Oakley Target
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas