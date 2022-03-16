Spectrum increases minimum wage to $20/hour

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spectrum is now offering $20/hour minimum wage for all employees.

Charter announced in April 2020 it would permanently raise its starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022, which nearly triples the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour, with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and $18, respectively.

“Our $20 an hour starting wage is an important investment in our highly skilled employees, who deliver connectivity and entertainment to more than 32 million customers,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO of Charter. “Providing strong, competitive wages from day one, comprehensive benefits and dozens of progression paths make Charter a place to build a fulfilling technology career, not just come to work.”

Charter is currently hiring 2,500 positions across its 41-state service area.

The company’s website shows 20 current open positions include a starting wage of $20.

