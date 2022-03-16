Steele, Xavier part ways

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travis Steele’s time as Xavier men’s basketball coach is over after he and the university agreed to part ways, according to FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman.

Steele was in his fourth season as Xavier’s head coach.

Xavier failed to earn a bid for the NCAA Tournament and instead accepted a bid to the NIT.

Xavier won its first-round game in the NIT, so Jonas Hayes will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to Adam Baum at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Travis Steele and Xavier have agreed to part ways (@RickBroering first) after four seasons as XU’s head coach.



This comes as the team is still playing with a second round NIT game scheduled for this weekend. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 16, 2022

Following the announcement Wednesday, both Steele and Xavier Athletic Director Greg Christopher released statements.

Steele: “I appreciate the opportunity to lead Xavier Men’s Basketball the past four years. I am excited for the next chapter in my life, and I wish Xavier nothing but success.”

Christopher: “Travis led the team with the utmost character and in a first-class manner. He navigated us through a difficult time with COVID and always focused on what was best for our student-athletes. I have tremendous respect for Travis, and he’s been a part of Xavier Basketball for more than a decade, playing an important role in some of the program’s greatest accomplishments.

“We collectively appreciate all that Travis has given to Xavier and wish him the best moving forward.

“Our expectations for Xavier Basketball remain steadfast: we expect to compete for the Big East Championship and to compete and advance in the NCAA Tournament.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.