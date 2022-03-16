Suspect arrested after ‘targeted killing’ in NKY trailer park

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a “targeted killing” in Mason County.

Chadwick Major is facing a murder following the March 11 death of 29-year-old Tristan King, Sheriff Patrick Boggs confirmed on Wednesday.

On March 11 around 2 a.m., deputies were called to the Plumville Trailer Park in Maysville for a shooting.

The sheriff says Major went to the trailer King was at, opened the door, and shot the 28-year-old.

Major left the scene but was later found by deputies at a truck stop, according to Sheriff Boggs.

The sheriff said they think it was a “targeted killing,” but the motive is still being investigated.

Jordan Gonzalez is King’s brother.

“Just like, a piece of you feels like it’s been ripped out of you because of the way that it happened,” he said Wednesday night. “I wish I could understand the reasoning behind it. Somebody he trusted. Supposed to be a friend that he grew up around them. It’s just mind-blowing that somebody like that could do something so evil.”

Gonzalez says King went through tough times growing up but he had a good heart.

“He’s always, you know, one of the ones to make everybody laugh, make everybody smile. Always loved everybody he met. My mom always says he never met a stranger.”

