Thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents facing water shut-offs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of greater Cincinnati residents are facing water shut-offs, which could come as soon as April 4.

A past-due bill can be stressful, but Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) is asking customers to seek their help.

Throughout the pandemic, a freeze was placed on late fees and shut-offs, but they will soon restart. The department said payment programs are available in addition to assistance that could credit total past due amounts.

As of Tuesday, GCWW reported 11,070 customers eligible for shutoff.

Establishing a payment plan through Promise Pay is the most immediate and accessible way of keeping your water running.

“There is no reason why we have to shut off water for a customer,” said Tony Searls, Commercial Services Superintendent for GCWW. “Your down payment is as low as $10. And then you set the monthly rate and so if you get on that payment plan, you’re out of shut-offs, you don’t get any late fees, and you can pay a lower amount as you wait for those funds to come in.”

Because federal dollars could cover eligible past due bills.

Those funds are being distributed through the Community Action Agency and Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

GCWW also received a reported $2.5 million to distribute, and they said their officials are coordinating with the two divisions and foregoing shutoffs for those applicants until money can be distributed to eligible customers. Those affected anytime by the pandemic can apply.

“So, a lot of it is up to 15 to 18 months, sometimes 12 months in areas, and some funds even pay three months in advance,” said Searls.

Searls also said the program LIHWAP, similar to LIHEAP, can cover water costs and utility payments. The Community Action Agency is said to distribute an additional $2.9 million through this program.

Residents facing shutoffs or delinquent accounts should visit GCWW’s website to establish a payment plan through the Promise Pay Program.

To apply for payment assistance, click here or here. Residents can also call 513-591-7700.

