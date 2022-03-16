Underage murder suspect to be tried as adult in ‘senseless’ BP shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in a murder case involving the shooting death of a 31-year-old man last year.

Jaden Moermond was bound over to common pleas court on March 1. A grand jury indicted him Thursday on seven counts including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The incident happened in June 2021 at the BP station on Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village.

Officers found Robbie Smythe Jr. shot around 5 a.m. He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Smythe’s family told FOX19 the father-of-three stopped at the BP station to get an energy drink before work. When he came out of the store, they say, he found two suspects getting into his car.

Smythe supposedly tried to stop the carjacking and was shot in the process. He tried to get away by running to the back of the store, where he collapsed.

Court documents confirm the deadly shooting took place as the two suspects were trying to steal Smyth’s car. The documents also say Moermond drove the getaway car, which was stolen as well.

Cincinnati police say Robbie Smythe, Jr. was shot in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday morning and died from his injuries at the hospital. (Provided)

“It’s tough, honestly,” said Aric Watson, one of Smythe’s best friends. “It’s really tough knowing that he’s a good dude. He’s not into the streets or anything like that.”

Christopher Solomon, 18 is also charged in the murder case. A grand jury indicted him last June shortly after the shooting.

Solomon remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

Moermond’s bond was set Thursday at 10 percent of $140,000. No word on his next court date.

