Warm and dry weather continues for a couple of days

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 41. Expect similar weather tomorrow with mild conditions as highs climb well above normal for this time of year. We will be about 15 degrees warmer than that. It will be dry and pleasant.

Thursday clouds will increase ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s day with highs near 70.

Wet weather will be likely Friday. However, it appears Friday morning will be dry with rain not arriving until the afternoon hours. That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday.

