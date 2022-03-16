Warm and dry weather for one more day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a pleasant day yet again with intermittent clouds. So far we have reached 69 degrees at CVG. There is still time to hit 70 before sunset. There will be a small chance for light rain in the southeastern parts of the viewing area including Mason, Lewis and Robertson Counties. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 45.

Thursday will be another great day to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s Day with highs near 70. Wet weather will be likely Friday. However, it appears Friday morning will be dry with rain not arriving until the afternoon hours.

That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. However, the rain will be more scattered Saturday. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near or above normal through the extended forecast.

