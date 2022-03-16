Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warm and dry weather for one more day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a pleasant day yet again with intermittent clouds. So far we have reached 69 degrees at CVG. There is still time to hit 70 before sunset. There will be a small chance for light rain in the southeastern parts of the viewing area including Mason, Lewis and Robertson Counties. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 45.

Thursday will be another great day to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s Day with highs near 70. Wet weather will be likely Friday. However, it appears Friday morning will be dry with rain not arriving until the afternoon hours.

That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. However, the rain will be more scattered Saturday. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near or above normal through the extended forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Rylee lost his mother (left) to liver disease just before his freshman year at...
NKY basketball star draws strength from hardship after losing both parents
Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting outside Oakley Target
The children rescued were transported to the hospital.
Teen killed in NKY house fire
Tap water
Thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents facing water shut-offs
Fossil Fest at Cincinnati Museum Center
2 Cincinnati museums closed after computer virus attack

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Widespread Rain Friday Afternoon, Scattered Showers into Late Saturday
Tracking rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday evening.
Very warm and sunny St. Patrick's Day, showers and thunderstorms Friday evening!
Tracking rain by the end of the week
Dry and warm St. Patrick's Day, rain and cooler air by the weekend
A warm and pleasant day on tap to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!
Lucky weather today, rain and storms arrive Friday evening
Pleasant and warm Thursday