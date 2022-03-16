Contests
Wednesday warm up, but rain returns this weekend!

A bit of luck with warmth and sunshine going into St. Patrick’s Day
Warmth lasts through St. Patrick's Day before rain arrives Friday afternoon in the Ohio River Valley.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be mild as highs climb well above average. We will be about 15 degrees warmer than that. It will be dry and pleasant.

Thursday clouds will increase ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s day with highs near 70.

Wet weather will be likely Friday. However, it appears Friday morning will be dry with rain not arriving until the afternoon hours. That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday.

