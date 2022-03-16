Contests
‘With many uncertainties,’ Baker Mayfield thanks Cleveland after Browns reportedly meet with QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greets Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greets Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) following an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield took to social media to let fans know where his head and heart is with the “many uncertainties” involving his future with the Cleveland Browns after the team reportedly met with QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.

Multiple sports insiders reported that members of the Cleveland Browns flew to Texas on Tuesday to meet with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Watson accused of exposing himself, touching women with his penis, kissing them against their will

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Watson, who has a no-trade clause worked into his contract, has not played since 2020.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

