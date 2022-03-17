Contests
Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified

By Morgan Parrish and Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim killed in Thursday’s shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Amanuell Odle, 21, died at the scene of the shooting on E. 13th Street, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a reported shooting in that area.

Officers and Cincinnati Fire personnel responded and found Odle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amanuell Odle, 21, died after being shot multiple times early Thursday in Over-the-Rhine,...
Amanuell Odle, 21, died after being shot multiple times early Thursday in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Police said a second shooting victim arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital less than 10 minutes after the shooting was reported to 911.

That victim is expected to be ok, according to police.

Cincinnati police have not released information regarding a possible suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

