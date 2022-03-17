Baker Mayfield requests trade from Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reports
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - QB Baker Mayfield has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported on March 17.
However, ESPN’s Jake Trotter said the Browns told Mayfield they are “not accommodating his request.”
According to multiple reports, QB Deshaun Watson will not be coming to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.
The team was notified on Thursday morning that they are no longer being considered as a destination for Watson, several NFL insiders tweeted.
The apparent decision from Watson and the Houston Texans came just days after Baker Mayfield penned an open letter to Browns fans, which some considered a farewell message to Cleveland.
“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield wrote.
Mayfield is under contract with the Browns through the 2022 season for the final year on his rookie deal, but many believe the team’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will not be returning.
Watson requested a trade from the Texans in 2021, but he did not play last season while an investigation was underway regarding allegations of sexual assault and harassment from 22 women.
- RELATED: Watson accused of exposing himself, touching women with his penis, kissing them against their will
Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.
It’s now believed that Watson will be dealt to one of the other three teams he met with, including the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.