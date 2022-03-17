Bengals land TE Hayden Hurst, per sports agency

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have found their next tight end, Hayden Hurst, according to his sports agency team.

Hurst and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the agency said.

We are excited to announce that #TeamESM client @haydenrhurst has agreed to terms with the @Bengals on a 1-year deal! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/T3AhQRGFZK — EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) March 17, 2022

Hurst is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He was was 1st round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

Following two years in Baltimore, Hurst joined the Atlanta Falcons.

His best season based on stats was in 2020 with the Falcons. The tight end hauled in 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Hurst joins the Bengals who were in the market for a tight end after C.J. Uzomah left in free agency for the New York Jets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.