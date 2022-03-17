Contests
Bengals land TE Hayden Hurst, per sports agency

Hayden Hurst played college football for the University of South Carolina.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have found their next tight end, Hayden Hurst, according to his sports agency team.

Hurst and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the agency said.

Hurst is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He was was 1st round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

Following two years in Baltimore, Hurst joined the Atlanta Falcons.

His best season based on stats was in 2020 with the Falcons. The tight end hauled in 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Hurst joins the Bengals who were in the market for a tight end after C.J. Uzomah left in free agency for the New York Jets.

