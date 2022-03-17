Contests
Dozens participate in Hamilton’s annual St. Patrick’s Day charity race

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Dozens of people participated in the City of Hamilton’s annual St. Patrick’s Day O’DORA Dash to raise money for the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Participants met at The Casual Pint located on Riverfront Plaza, and the first set of dashers took off at 10:30 a.m.

According to officials from the Hamilton Community Foundation, about 60 people participated in the .1 mile race while carrying their drink. Some people ran while others strolled along.

Prizes were given to participants in several categories, including the least amount of beer spilled, fastest time, best costume, and more.

Officials say that they plan to have the event again next year.

