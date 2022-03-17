Contests
Former part-time officer accused of abusing animal in Clermont County

The injuries have been described as serious.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former part-time police officer is accused of abusing an animal in Clermont County.

According to Tanya Dywer, it is her eight-year-old Italian Greyhound “Lily” that was abused by her ex, Jason Moermond.

Dywer said it happened while she was in the process of moving out of the house she shared with Moermond in Batavia. She reported that when she came home on January 21, she discovered Lily was severely hurt.

“I went to let Lily out, and she couldn’t stand up,” Dywer said.

Documents from MedVet obtained by FOX19 list Lily’s injures. They have since been described by investigators as incredibly serious.

“She had eight broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, multiple contusions, and a punctured lung,” Dywer said. “The diagnosis was blunt force trauma, so something had to have happened.”

A Clermont County dog warden said the evidence in the case points to abuse, which is why Moermond was indicted this week. He is facing two felony charges: prohibitions concerning companion animals and tampering with evidence.

“It was heartbreaking and terrifying because I couldn’t comprehend that somebody would injure any animal, let alone an 11 lbs. defenseless dog,” Dywer said.

Lily the 8-year-old Italian Greyhound.
Lily the 8-year-old Italian Greyhound.(Provided)

Dywer finds the allegations against Moermond especially alarming because he previously worked in law enforcement.

The Owensville police chief confirmed that Moermond worked there as a part-time, auxiliary officer from March 8, 2016 to January 26, 2022. The chief said Moermond resigned from his position days after the investigation began.

As for Lily, Dywer said she had to have surgery and will never be able to sit or run the same again.

Still, Dywer continues to be stunned by Lily’s recovery. Although she said she fears for her own safety, Lily inspires her to fight for justice.

“There were times I didn’t think she was gonna make it,” Dywer said. “It’s amazing actually, like it’s so amazing. She’s such a strong little dog.”

A friend of Dywer’s started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Lily’s medical care.

Moermond has not been booked into jail. His arraignment is scheduled for later this month.

