Lucky weather today, rain and storms arrive Friday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be another great day to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the low 70s.

Wet weather will be likely Friday during the afternoon - allowing highs to reach the mid 60s in the tri-state.

That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with the rain early Saturday morning before cooler air takes over Saturday afternoon. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near or above normal through the extended forecast.

With spring officially arriving on Sunday, you couldn’t get a more spring-like forecast in the tri-state than this with rain chances and warm conditions!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.