CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they have a new deputy K9.

We are so excited to introduce our newest Deputy Sheriff - Larry! Larry is our Electronics Detection K9 and an absolute joy to be around (unless you commit an internet crime ☝️). We’ll be sharing more about Larry soon! #HCSO #K9 #Ohio pic.twitter.com/thlkeiq8DV — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcso_org) March 17, 2022

Larry is the sheriff’s office’s electronic detection K9.

The department will be releasing more information on Larry soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.