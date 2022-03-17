NKY doctor on the ground in Ukraine reports ‘atrocities’ against civilians

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State doctor recently returned from the frontlines in Ukraine where a brutal conflict with climbing civilian casualties is about to enter its fourth week.

Dr. Riley Jones grew up in Union, Kentucky and attended Ryle High School.

He departed for Ukraine days after Russia invaded on Feb. 21. There he encountered the same grim hallmarks of war relayed worldwide: the whine of sirens, the pop artillery fire, the strewn rubble of exploded buildings, and everywhere scenes of heartbreak and resolve.

“The atrocities that you see inflicted on kids, the elderly... it’s just so overwhelming,” Jones said Thursday.

The Northern Kentucky resident went to Ukraine with his team at MedGlobal. The refugee-support NGO sends teams of doctors, nurses and medics, along with medical equipment, supplies and medications, to crisis areas where they provide health services and train locals.

Right now, MedGlobal is on the ground in Ukraine’s neighbors providing healthcare to refugees. Inside Ukraine, it’s distributed more than $500,000 in medical supplies and medications.

Jones recalls treating a family sprayed with bullets while trying to escape Kyiv.

“The grandmother was shot through the liver and several other spots, and the grandfather was shot in several places through the arm,” he said, adding the couple’s grandson was also shot in the arm. “That bullet is likely not to come out.”

That family is one of many believed to have been targeted by Russian forces, acts which, because against innocent civilians, would constitute war crimes.

Incidents like those figure to continue. Russia’s invasion strategy looked to experts blunderous and incoherent. Weeks later, the effort doesn’t appear to be improving. That could compel ever more indiscriminate acts of violence—as well as targeted strikes against civilian populations—out of desperation.

The most recent Department of Defense conflict assessment is transparent in this regard. While Russian troops remain bogged down outside Kyiv, residential areas of the city are reportedly being struck with increasing frequency.

The United Nations estimates more than 500 civilians are confirmed dead in the conflict. The World Health Organization has verified 26 separate attacks on health care, including the unthinkable bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. The woman and her baby died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth. (Source: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

Jones says memories of scenes like those will remain with him.

“You internalize some of those traumas,” he said. “You take those home with you. Some of the things you see never leave you, and that’s what we have to prepare our team for.”

Jones’ passion for crisis response grew out of his experience watching September 11, 2001 from a television at his high school.

“I remember where I was, who I was with, when we saw the airplanes strike,” he said. “It was Coach Galberth who said, ‘Grab your hats boys, we’re going to war.’”

Jones recalls from that moment on he knew he had to get to the frontlines to help where he could. That’s how, more than two decades later, he landed in Ukraine.

“You go over there and you know you are facing impossible odds with unmeetable needs,” he said. “And you do everything in your power that you can.”

He will return to Ukraine with MedGlobal in two weeks.

