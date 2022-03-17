Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pleasant and warm Thursday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After another picture perfect day with highs near 70, tonight will be dry and mild. Low 45.

Thursday will be another great day to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s Day with highs near 70. Wet weather will be likely Friday. However, it appears Friday morning will be dry with rain not arriving until the afternoon hours.

That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. However, the rain will be more scattered Saturday. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near or above normal through the extended forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Police identify victim killed in Oakley Target shooting
Homicide investigation in Newport on Ann.
Foul play suspected in Newport death investigation, coroner says
Tap water
Thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents facing water shut-offs
One person is dead and another person transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Underage murder suspect to be tried as adult in ‘senseless’ BP shooting

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with afternoon showers developing.
Afternoon showers, thunderstorms tonight
Tracking a few storms that could be strong going into tonight!
Rain arrives this afternoon with storms tonight!
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Widespread Rain Friday Afternoon, Scattered Showers into Late Saturday
Tracking rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday evening.
Very warm and sunny St. Patrick's Day, showers and thunderstorms Friday evening!
Tracking rain by the end of the week
Dry and warm St. Patrick's Day, rain and cooler air by the weekend