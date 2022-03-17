Pleasant and warm Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After another picture perfect day with highs near 70, tonight will be dry and mild. Low 45.

Thursday will be another great day to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. However, it will be a nice day for St. Patrick’s Day with highs near 70. Wet weather will be likely Friday. However, it appears Friday morning will be dry with rain not arriving until the afternoon hours.

That rain will continue through Saturday morning and early afternoon. However, the rain will be more scattered Saturday. Rain tapers off Saturday evening and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Rain will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near or above normal through the extended forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.