St. Patrick’s Day events in Cincinnati, NKY ☘️

CINCINNATI - March 17 falls on a Thursday this year. Here’s a list of St. Patrick’s Day events where you can wear your green and join in the fun.

Thursday, March 17

St. Mac-trick’s Day, 6 a.m., Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse, 604 Main St., Covington. Bloody Marys, mimosas and breakfast pizza, drink specials and more. Also is Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament, so games will be on all 20 televisions all day. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Molly Malone’s, 7 a.m., Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, 112 E. Fourth St, Covington. Kegs and eggs, live bands on all three floors, outdoor tent, performances by Irish dancers and bagpipers. $10 cover at the door, no reservations. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Pub, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., The Pub at Rookwood, 2692 Edmondson Road, Norwood. Irish food, drink specials, live music from FinTan, DJ Toad, The Collective, plus bagpipes and Celtic dancing. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Pub Crestview Hills, 9 a.m., 2853 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills. Select brunch items and St. Patrick’s Day menu, live music, bagpiping and Celtic dancing. Music: Ghostman 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Kyle Knapp 1:30-4:30 p.m.; DJ Enrique 5-9 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 9 a.m., Braxton Brewing Co., 27 W. Seventh St., Covington. Themed beer release, green cocktail, giveaways. Parlor on Seventh serving up Irish breakfast special. facebook.com.

St. Paddy’s Day at West Side Brewing, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood. food and drink specials all day. Featuring smoked corned beef, dry Irish stout beer release, and live music. Free admission. facebook.com.

St. Paddy’s Day Block Party, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Miamiville Trailyard, 368 Center St., Miamiville. Party along the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Kegs and eggs, live music, green beer, prizes for best dressed human and dogs.

McWoody’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 11:30 a.m., Woodburn Brewing, 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. Brewery turns into “McWoody’s” for the holiday. Kegs and eggs, food specials, green beer and live entertainment all day. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Madness, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Keystone Bar & Grill, 313 Greenup St., Covington. College basketball on TV, specials on green beer, shots and more. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Big Ash, noon, Big Ash Brewing, 5230 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township. Food truck, traditional Irish music session, live music by Harry Pedigo Trio, and Noah Smith’s Crooner Circus. No reservations. Free admission. eventbrite.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Madness, noon, The Stretch, 191 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. Specials on green beer, Irish whiskey and more. thestretchcincy.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Nicholson’s, 11 a.m., Nicholson’s, 625 Walnut St., Downtown. Live music, Irish fare, drink specials. DJ Johnny B from 1-4 p.m. Bagpiping and Celtic dancing.

Saint Patrick’s Party, noon, The Boardroom, 844 York St., Newport. Drink specials, green beer, live music and NCAA games on TV. facebook.com.

St. Practice Day, 4 p.m., Beeline, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Drink specials all day. DJ spinning from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, 6 p.m., American Legion, 22 E. Sixth St., Newport. Door prizes, split the pot, raffles, green mini beers, bucket specials and special shamrock drink. Open to the public. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Young Adult Swing Dance, 6:30-11 p.m., Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, 3715 Madison Road, Oakley. $10 at the door. facebook.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Cock & Bull Mainstrasse, 601 Main St., Covington.

St. Patrick’s Day & Pint Night, Catch-a-Fire Pizza, 9290 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash. Live music. Everyone who orders a pint of Willis Irish Red Ale between 6:30-8:30 p.m. receives a free pint glass. Raffles. Wear green. Free admission. eventbrite.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Party, Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. Live music and more.

Friday, March 18

St. Paddy’s Friday Pub Crawl, 6 p.m.-midnight, Esoteric Brewing, 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. Visits Esoteric Brewing, Brew House and Tiki Tiki Bang Bang. Free. eventbrite.com.

Saturday, March 19

Shamrock Stroll, 1-5 p.m., Tin Roof, 160 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. Visits Tin Roof, Kitty’s Sports Bar, Fishbowl, Galla Park, AC Upper Deck and Jefferson Social. Ages 21-up. $16. eventbrite.com.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl, 4-10 p.m., Below Zero Lounge, Over-the-Rhine. Exclusive drink and food specials, prizes for best costume, afterparty. Bars include Holiday Spirits, Liberty’s Bar & Bottle, MOTR, Pins and Queen City Exchange. crawlwith.us/cincinnati/stpattys.

