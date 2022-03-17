Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) – A teenager in Louisiana is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, according to deputies.

KNOE reports court records show Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested on March 15 in connection with the attack that happened on March 5.

The deputy investigating said White was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend and is accused of dousing her with an unknown liquid.

White then used a lighter to set her on fire, the report states.

According to the deputy, the victim suffered severe burns to her chin, neck, head and hair.

Court documents say White told the victim that he wanted to set someone on fire “to see what it was like.”

White was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Police identify victim killed in Oakley Target shooting
Homicide investigation in Newport on Ann.
Foul play suspected in Newport death investigation, coroner says
Tap water
Thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents facing water shut-offs
One person is dead and another person transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified
Sha’Niya Clark
Hundreds show up to mourn, remember CPS student who died suddenly

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
City officials honor Cindee Walsh at Mount Airy Forest.
Part of Mount Airy Forest renamed in honor of lifelong volunteer
A Ukrainian boy gets reunited with his mother after he fled his country alone to safety.
11-year-old Ukrainian boy reunites with mother after fleeing country alone to safety
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail