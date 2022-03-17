West Chester police identify those injured in Tuesday morning crash

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police identified four people injured in a crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Media spokesperson for the West Chester police department Barb Wilson says that Chhabi Bhandari, 20, and Mukunda Baskota, 28, were inside a Ford Explorer along with two juveniles on Tylersville Road, just west of 747 when the crash happened.

>> West Chester officer ended pursuit before crash injured 4, police say

According to Wilson, one juvenile is still at the hospital and the other was released to a parent.

Wilson says that Bhandari and Baskota had warrants out of Ashland County. Wilson says that Bhandari’s warrants include improper handling of firearms and failure to appear in court for OVI, speed, safety belt, use/possess drug paraphernalia.

Baskota is wanted on use and possession of narcotics equipment, Wilson said.

Jail records show that Bhandari is held at the Butler County Jail. Wilson says that Baskota is still at the hospital and will be arrested when released.

Police say that the investigation will take several weeks to complete.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.