Execution by firing squad allowed in SC, according to Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is now able to carry out executions by firing squad, according to the Department of Corrections.

The department informed SC Attorney General Alan Wilson today that they are now able to carry this out as required by law under SC Code 24-3-530.

The legislation, which became law on May 14, 2021, makes the electric chair the state’s primary means of execution while giving inmates the option of choosing death by firing squad or lethal injection if those methods are available.

Here is an overview of changes at the Capital Punishment Facility:

The death chamber has been renovated to accommodate a firing squad. The chamber now includes a chair in which inmates will sit if they choose execution by firing squad. The chair is in a corner of the room away from the current electric chair, which cannot be moved.

Bullet-resistant glass has been installed between the witness room and death chamber. The Firing squad chair is metal with restraints and is surrounded by protective equipment. The chair faces a wall with a rectangular opening 15 feet away.

The protocol for carrying out an execution by firing squad and a description of what witnesses would observe is below:

Three firing squad members will be behind the wall, with rifles facing the inmate through the opening. The rifles and open portal will not be visible from the witness room. All three rifles will be loaded with live ammunition.

The witnesses will see the right-side profile of the inmate, but the witness will not face the room directly. The electric chair faces the witnesses directly.

The inmate will wear a prison-issued uniform and be escorted into the chamber, and be given the opportunity to make a last statement.

The inmate will be strapped into the chair, and a hood will be placed over his their head. A small aim point will be placed over their heart by a member of the execution team.

After the warden reads the execution order, the team will fire. After the shots, a doctor will examine the inmate. After the inmate is declared dead, the curtain will be drawn and witnesses escorted out.

Members of the firing squad are volunteer SCDC employees, and must meet certain qualifications.

The department spent about #53,600 on supplies and materials to make these changes, comply with the law and add safety precautions. The construction and design work was completed in-house.

