Suspects indicted after series of mail thefts lead to forged checks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been indicted on theft and forgery charges following a series of mail thefts in Madeira.

Jonathan Moore and Michael Lamphier are accused of stealing checks out of U.S. postal mailboxes and using them for their own financial gains, according to court records.

In early March, the Madeira Police Department warned residents that thieves were stealing checks from mailboxes and then increasing the written amount before taking the money.

Lamphier was arrested in connection with a forged check in the amount of $1,697, court documents show.

Moore forged a check for the amount of $1,681, the documents read.

