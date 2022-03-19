Teen dies in Mt. Airy after crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A teenager died as a result of a two-vehicle crash occurred in Mt. Airy Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Officers say the crash happened in the 2300 block of W. North Bend Road around 6 a.m.

LeSean Dickerson, 18, was driving a 2015 Kia Optima northbound on West North Bend Road, lost control of the vehicle, and cross the center line hitting a 2016 Honda Accord coming from the opposite direction.

Officers say that the rear seat passenger of the Kia, who was 16 years old, died at the scene.

Dickerson and the front seat passenger,13, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Officers also say that the driver of the Honda Kidus Abera, 28, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dickerson and Abera were wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash, police said.

Officers say that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this crash.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

