FC Cincinnati to host Kids Day Saturday at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -FC Cincinnati will be hosting Kids Day Saturday afternoon at Washington Park prior to their match against Inter Miami.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m.

According to officials with FC Cincinnati, there will be several activities for children and fans alike.

The activities include:

Giveaways

Petting Zoo

Face Painting

Balloon Artists

Circus Performers

Kona Ice

Mascots

Soccer Activations With Club Ambassadors Omar Cummings and Jimmy McLaughlin

There will also be a pre-match at the park and sign up sheets for FC Cincinnati Kids Club.

FC Cincinnati marketing crew setting up for Kids Day at Washington Park.

It’s pre-match at the park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Earliest kickoff in Cincinnati for @fccincinnati since May 2019. Game time vs. Inter Miami today, 1 p.m. at TQL Stadium. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/FlSkaapjet — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) March 19, 2022

Officials say that the match will begin at 1 p.m. at TQL Stadium. An eighth grade student from the School of Creative and Performing Arts will sing the National Anthem.

Tickets for the match are still available online.

