FC Cincinnati to host Kids Day Saturday at Washington Park

By Drew Amman and Natalya Daoud
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -FC Cincinnati will be hosting Kids Day Saturday afternoon at Washington Park prior to their match against Inter Miami.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m.

According to officials with FC Cincinnati, there will be several activities for children and fans alike.

The activities include:

  • Giveaways
  • Petting Zoo
  • Face Painting
  • Balloon Artists
  • Circus Performers
  • Kona Ice
  • Mascots
  • Soccer Activations With Club Ambassadors Omar Cummings and Jimmy McLaughlin

There will also be a pre-match at the park and sign up sheets for FC Cincinnati Kids Club.

Officials say that the match will begin at 1 p.m. at TQL Stadium. An eighth grade student from the School of Creative and Performing Arts will sing the National Anthem.

Tickets for the match are still available online.

