Guns ‘N Hoses: First responders face off in local hockey game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two groups of local first responders gathered at Heritage Bank to compete in the Guns ‘N Hoses hockey game and help a good cause.

The Saturday event was a competitive but fun environment helping raise money for charity.

Cincinnati Fire Hockey and Indian Hill Rangers Hockey faced off at 2 p.m. to help out Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown spoke to the teams after the game to talk about what it means to raise money for such a good cause.

“I was really glad we were able to raise a good amount of money for Children’s Hospital,” said Bryan Schmidlapp, the organizer for the Cincinnati Fire Hockey team. “A little heartbreaking loss, we had the lead for a little while and ended up losing 7-6 but it was a great game, pretty evenly matched.”

The hockey game sold 400 tickets during the pre-sale.

“This was the most we’ve raised at a charity event,” said Schmidlapp. “Looking forward to doing another one and setting another record.”

If you bought a ticket to the Guns ‘N Hoses game, you could also use the same ticket to get into Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Cyclones game against the Komets.

