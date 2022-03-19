Contests
Late weekend warm up before spring showers next week!

We've got more showers and windy conditions Saturday night, but drier and warmer air arrives late in the weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Occasional light showers continue Saturday night, otherwise, overcast skies and windy conditions are expected. Gusts around 30 mph are possible.

The low temperature Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s then recover into the low 60s as the sky clears during the day.

Astronomical Spring begins at 11:33 am Sunday. The beginning of the season marks the movement of the vertical rays of the sun into the northern hemisphere and with the sun higher in the sky, solar rays warm Earth more efficiently.

Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday next week and it looks like the rain could be heavy. The rain also entails cooler air, which will arrive late next week with highs back in the low-to-mid 50s. This will be slightly below normal for this time of the year, but we do not have freezing conditions in the forecast next week!

