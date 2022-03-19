Man arrested, accused of sex crime with 13-year-old, court docs say
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday and is accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Court documents say that Tyler Beach engaged in sex with the teenager knowing that she was 13 on March 4 at a home in Harrison.
Jail records state that Beach is held at the Hamilton County Detention Center.
According to court documents a judge set his bond at $250.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.