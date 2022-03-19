Man arrested, accused of sex crime with 13-year-old, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday and is accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Court documents say that Tyler Beach engaged in sex with the teenager knowing that she was 13 on March 4 at a home in Harrison.

Jail records state that Beach is held at the Hamilton County Detention Center.

According to court documents a judge set his bond at $250.

