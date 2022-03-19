Contests
Metro to offer week of fare-free rides

Cincinnati Metro celebrated National Transit Employee Appreciation Day on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Cincinnati Metro celebrated National Transit Employee Appreciation Day on Friday, March 18, 2022.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro announced it will offer fare-free rides this coming week as a part of a “get to know Metro” event.

According to a news release, all Cincinnati Metro and Access routes will be fare-free for a week-long period in March.

The fare-free rides will begin Sunday, March 20, through Saturday, March 26.

CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley, said, “While other systems across the country have faced the difficult decision to cut service throughout the pandemic, we have actually added service, and now our customers can get more places throughout their community than ever before.”

As gas prices continue to increase weekly, Metro wants to show their customers that their services are available to provide assistance throughout the city.

Metro employees were also celebrated Friday, which was National Transit Employee Appreciation Day, at Government Square and Northside Transit Center.

Administrative and executive staff gathered with signs to cheer on operators while they passed through on their routes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

