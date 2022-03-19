Mother mourns young father-of-two killed in OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of a man killed in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday describes him as a vibrant young father-of-two.

Amanuell Odle, 21, died at the scene of the shooting on E. 13th Street, according to police.

Amanuell’s mom, Amani Odle, says what happened will stick with her. “I’m in more pain than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

She says her son’s death impacts so many people.

“I’m without my son,” she said. “My grandchildren are without their father. My other son is without his brother.”

Amanuell leaves behind two children with a third due to be born in a matter of weeks.

“He was a very young, inexperienced father, but he loved his children and he had a lot of energy,” said Amani.

Amanuell had been in welding school after high school but wasn’t able to finish because of issues related to transportation and his child-care responsibilities. They’re the same children for whom his own mother is trying to remain strong.

“I know that my son would want me to be strong, and my grandchildren need me,” she said.

Amani adds her son’s death is something she’s feared, which is why she’s pleading with the community to bring gun violence to an end.

“I just ask everybody to stop the violence and put the guns down,” she said. “A lot of people are hurting.

Police said a second shooting victim arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday morning. That victim is expected to be ok, according to police.

Cincinnati police have not released information regarding a possible suspect.

