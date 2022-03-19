Video shows moments after nonverbal autistic boy abandoned by mother in Colerain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New footage shows the moments just after a 5-year-old boy was allegedly abandoned by his mother in Colerain Township last month.

The footage comes from a Ring doorbell camera at a home on the Copper Creek Drive cul-de-sac where police say Heather Adkins left her son, Martin Thomas Adkins.

The footage shows Martin walking through the front yard of the home about 45 minutes after the white SUV Adkins was allegedly driving left.

Martin, who has since turned 6, is nonverbal and autistic.

The video shows him looking searchingly through the front door’s sidelights. He then walks off camera to the corner of the porch for around 40 seconds before slowly making his way off the porch and back into the rainy night.

The owners of the home where the footage was captured provided it to Colerain police. They say if Martin had rung the doorbell, they would certainly have helped him.

They also say the creek alongside their home was running around ten feet high that night due to the rain and that Martin could easily have fallen into it.

Martin wandered around alone for a full hour before a driver spotted him along the side of Sheed Road and called police for help.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says there was another adult in the car with Heather at the time she allegedly abandoned her son but that the second adult is not facing charges because they are not the parent or guardian and therefore had no duty of care.

