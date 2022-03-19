Contests
North Fairmount house deemed ‘total loss’ after fire occurs Saturday morning

Cincinnati fire crews were at the scene of a fire in North Fairmount Saturday morning.
Cincinnati fire crews were at the scene of a fire in North Fairmount Saturday morning.(Cincinnati Fire and EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A house in North Fairmount is deemed a total loss after a large fire occurred Saturday morning, District Fire Chief Steve Salmons said.

Salmons says they received 911 calls for a fire in the 1900 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7 a.m.

Once fire crews arrived, they discovered that there was a working fire with venting through the roof.

Salmons says that neighbors originally reported that there were two people inside the home. So firefighters conducted a rapid search, but were only able to search the first floor before the fire got worse and were forced to take a defensive approach.

Firefighters attempted to locate the victims, but were then told by other neighbors that the family was away on vacation.

Salmons says that fire crews removed two family pets from the fire.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes, Salmons said.

Crews remained on scene with the city’s building department working on salvage, overhaul, and extinguishment.

Salmons says that there were no injuries reported.

The estimated damage is $235,495.

